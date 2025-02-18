  • 會員
etnet專輯
AH股新聞

18/02/2025 10:22

《新股上市》赤峰黃金據報今起評估投資者對其香港上市的興趣

　　《經濟通通訊社１８日專訊》據《彭博》引述交易文件條款報道，赤峰黃金
（滬：６００９８８）今日開始評估投資者對其香港上市的興趣，所得款項一半將用於現有礦山
的改造和勘探，其餘用於收購礦業資產或一般企業用途。
　
　　報道指，中信里昂證券為獨家保薦人；麥格理擔任整體協調人。（ｃｌ）

