18/02/2025 15:05

《Ｂ股行情》上證Ｂ股指數收跌０﹒８％，深證Ｂ收跌０﹒７％

　　《經濟通通訊社１８日專訊》上證Ｂ股指數收跌０﹒８％，報２６３﹒８６點。深證Ｂ股指
數收跌０﹒７％，報１２１７﹒２１點。

