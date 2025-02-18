  • 會員
AH股新聞

18/02/2025 14:38

《Ａ股行情》滬綜指跌幅擴至１﹒１％，創業板指挫逾２％

　　《經濟通通訊社１８日專訊》Ａ股三大指數午後全線下跌，滬指跌幅擴至１﹒１１％，現報
３３１８﹒１８點，深成指跌１﹒８３％，創業板指挫２﹒２６％。ＡＩ醫療、影視、教育等方
向跌幅居前，滬深下跌個股超４５００隻，僅銀行股獨力上升。（ｒｙ）

