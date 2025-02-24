  • 會員
  • 產品服務 / 串流版
  • 設定
etnet專輯
Art Month ...
etnet專輯
AH股新聞

24/02/2025 17:10

康希諾：ＤＴｃＰ－Ｈｉｂ－ＭＣＶ４聯合疫苗臨床試驗獲批准

　　《經濟通通訊社２４日專訊》康希諾生物（０６１８５）（滬：６８８１８５）公布，公司
研發的吸附無細胞百（組分）白破ｂ型流感嗜血桿菌（結合）－ＡＣＹＷ１３５群腦膜炎球菌（
結合）聯合疫苗已獲得中國國家藥品監督管理局批准，可以開展相關臨床試驗。（ｂｎ）

【你點睇？】特朗普批澤連斯基是「未經選舉的獨裁者」，俄烏戰爭早應停止。你是否認同特朗普的說法？► 立即投票

返回AH股新聞

產品服務
專業版
HV2
精裝版
SV2
串流版
IQ 登入
強化版
TQ
強化版
MQ

etnet榮膺「第九屆傳媒轉型大獎」四大獎項

【限時優惠$68/月】申請etnet強化版MQ手機串流報價服務 捕捉板塊輪動，提高獲利勝算

etnet榮獲HKEX Awards 2023 「最佳證券數據供應商」大獎

財政預算案 | 據報籃球博彩或「開綠燈」，料為庫房年增15億...

24/02/2025 15:08

2025-26年度財政預算案

日圓急升後，考驗日本貨幣政策

23/02/2025 14:03

大國博弈

說說心理話

Watch Trends 2024

北上食買玩

Art Month 2024

理財秘笈

流感高峰期

山今養生智慧

輕鬆護老

etnet.com.hk
news 新聞
stocks 股票
futures 期貨期權
warrants 權證
ETF 交易所買賣基金
ashares A股
forex 外匯黃金
bitcoin 加密貨幣
funds 基金
ETF 交易所買賣基金
attraction 香港好去處