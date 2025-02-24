  • 會員
AH股新聞

24/02/2025 08:34

《國企紅籌》中廣核電力（０１８１６）陸豐１號機組今起全面建設

　　《經濟通通訊社２４日專訊》中廣核電力（０１８１６）（深：００３８１６）公布，附屬
公司中廣核陸豐核電的陸豐１號機組即將於今日進行核反應堆主廠房首罐混凝土澆築，即陸豐１
號機組將於該日開始全面建設，進入土建施工階段。
　
　　該集團指，陸豐１號機組裝機機組容量為１２４５ＭＷ。（ｗｈ）

