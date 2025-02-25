  • 會員
AH股新聞

25/02/2025 09:26

《Ａ股異動》晨鳴紙業Ａ跌停，現報２﹒１３元人幣

　　《經濟通通訊社２５日專訊》晨鳴紙業Ａ股（深：０００４８８）現跌停，報２﹒１３元（
人民幣．下同），跌４﹒９％，最高價２﹒１３元；成交２０﹒７４萬股，成交金額４４﹒１８
萬元。（ｅｄ）

