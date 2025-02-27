  • 會員
AH股新聞

27/02/2025 09:26

《Ａ股異動》晨鳴紙業Ａ跌停，現報１﹒９２元人幣

　　《經濟通通訊社２７日專訊》晨鳴紙業Ａ股（深：０００４８８）現跌停，報１﹒９２元（
人民幣．下同），跌５％，最高價１﹒９２元；成交５９９１萬股，成交金額１﹒１５億元；換
手率３﹒６％。（ｅｄ）

