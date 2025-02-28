  • 會員
AH股新聞

28/02/2025 16:48

白雲山：向興證資管出售第二次新增基礎資產，涉５﹒８３億人幣

　　《經濟通通訊社２８日專訊》白雲山（００８７４）（滬：６００３３２）公布，公司附屬
公司廣州醫藥與興證資管根據基礎資產買賣協議（第四期）簽訂《新增基礎資產交割確認函》，
確認向興證資管出售第二次新增基礎資產，並收到購買價款約５﹒８３億元人民幣。（ｂｎ）

