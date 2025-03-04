  • 會員
  • 產品服務 / 串流版
  • 設定
etnet專輯
輕鬆護老
etnet專輯
AH股新聞

04/03/2025 09:18

網易遊戲就用戶無法登錄致歉：中國移動出現嚴重網絡故障

　　《經濟通通訊社４日專訊》網易遊戲今日凌晨表示，３月３日２２時開始，因中國移動出現
嚴重網絡故障，導致使用該運營商服務的用戶無法登錄網易遊戲產品。經技術部門與中國移動緊
急溝通處理，受影響的網易遊戲產品服務均已恢復。對此帶來不便，深感抱歉。（ｃｔ）

送禮活動浪接浪！想緊貼著數活動消息？即Like etnet Facebook專頁！► 立即讚好

返回AH股新聞

產品服務
專業版
HV2
精裝版
SV2
串流版
IQ 登入
強化版
TQ
強化版
MQ

etnet榮膺「第九屆傳媒轉型大獎」四大獎項

【限時優惠$68/月】申請etnet強化版MQ手機串流報價服務 捕捉板塊輪動，提高獲利勝算

etnet榮獲HKEX Awards 2023 「最佳證券數據供應商」大獎

特朗普戳破賴清德的白日夢

04/03/2025 08:00

大國博弈

財政預算案 | 唐英年：發債當「收入」是「假盈餘」，但非不負...

03/03/2025 11:22

2025-26年度財政預算案

高息定存 | 銀行加港元存息，東亞3個月加至3.5厘10萬起...

24/02/2025 18:18

貨幣攻略

說說心理話

Watch Trends 2024

北上食買玩

Art Month 2024

理財秘笈

流感高峰期

山今養生智慧

輕鬆護老

etnet.com.hk
news 新聞
stocks 股票
futures 期貨期權
warrants 權證
ETF 交易所買賣基金
ashares A股
forex 外匯黃金
bitcoin 加密貨幣
funds 基金
ETF 交易所買賣基金
attraction 香港好去處