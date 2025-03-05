  • 會員
AH股新聞

05/03/2025 08:27

【大國博弈】中國暫停進口美國原木

　　《經濟通通訊社５日專訊》中國針對美方加關稅的反制行動持續，海關總署４日發布公告稱
，近期在進口的美國原木中檢出小蠹、天牛等檢疫性林木害蟲。為防止有害生物傳入，保護國家
農林業生產和生態安全，海關總署決定即日起暫停美國原木進口。（ｒｙ）

