05/03/2025 09:10

【兩會焦點】工作報告：實施適度寬鬆貨幣政策，適時降準降息

　　《經濟通通訊社記者丘敏華５日北京專電》十四屆全國人大三次會議今日上午９時在人民大
會堂開幕，國務院總理李強作政府工作報告。報告提出，今年要實施適度寬鬆的貨幣政策，發揮
好貨幣政策工具的總量和結構雙重功能，適時降準降息，保持流動性充裕，使社會融資規模、貨
幣供應量增長同經濟增長、價格總水平預期目標相匹配。

