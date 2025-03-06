  • 會員
06/03/2025 09:28

《Ｂ股行情》上證Ｂ股指數低開０﹒１％，深證Ｂ平開

　　《經濟通通訊社６日專訊》上證Ｂ股指數低開不足０﹒１％，報２６３﹒７５點。深證Ｂ股
指數低開不足０﹒１％，報１２１８﹒２２點。

