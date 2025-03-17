  • 會員
17/03/2025 15:14

【ＡＩ】阿里雲據報啟動「Ｔ項目」，加速ＡＩ研發

　　《經濟通通訊社１７日專訊》據《科創板日報》報道，阿里雲已啟動了「Ｔ項目」，主要指
面向下一代ＡＩ技術，做ＡＩ引擎、ＬＬＭ、多模態等未知領域探索，員工以類似項目「借調」
的方式加入。知情人士表示，項目是為了加速ＡＩ的研發。（ｊｑ）

