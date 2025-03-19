  • 會員
AH股新聞

19/03/2025 08:54

《駐京專電》潘功勝會見淡馬錫林文興，就中國宏觀經濟形勢交流

　　《經濟通通訊社駐京記者黃燕明１９日北京專電》人民銀行行長潘功勝昨日會見了淡馬錫董
事長林文興及董事會成員一行，雙方主要就中國宏觀經濟形勢和貨幣政策等議題進行了交流。

