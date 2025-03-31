  • 會員
  • 產品服務 / 串流版
  • 設定
etnet專輯
流感高峰期
etnet專輯
AH股新聞

31/03/2025 08:46

《神州民企》東江環保（００８９５）發中期票據籌４億元人民幣

　　《經濟通通訊社３１日專訊》東江環保（００８９５）（深：００２６７２）公布，
２０２５年度第一期中期票據發行，最終規模為４億元人民幣，為計劃發行金額上限。
　
　　該集團指，票據發行利率２﹒６６％，期限為２＋１年，兌付日為２０２８年３月２８日。
（ｗｈ）

【你點睇？】公營醫療收費新方案公布，急症室設分級收費，街症等項目加價，你是否認同新收費方案？► 立即投票

返回AH股新聞

產品服務
專業版
HV2
精裝版
SV2
串流版
IQ 登入
強化版
TQ
強化版
MQ

etnet榮膺「第九屆傳媒轉型大獎」四大獎項

【限時優惠$68/月】申請etnet強化版MQ手機串流報價服務 捕捉板塊輪動，提高獲利勝算

【讚好有禮】送你有溫度的禮物！賞：銀杏館百合金桔菊花羅漢果清潤茶！

高息定存 | 一周高息合集，星展6個月定存息加至3.25厘，...

30/03/2025 10:55

貨幣攻略

3大經濟戰線齊開打，幫不了美國

28/03/2025 08:00

大國博弈

說說心理話

Watch Trends 2024

北上食買玩

Art Month 2024

理財秘笈

流感高峰期

山今養生智慧

輕鬆護老

etnet.com.hk
news 新聞
stocks 股票
futures 期貨期權
warrants 權證
ETF 交易所買賣基金
ashares A股
forex 外匯黃金
bitcoin 加密貨幣
funds 基金
ETF 交易所買賣基金
attraction 香港好去處