  • 會員
  • 產品服務 / 串流版
  • 設定
etnet專輯
輕鬆護老
etnet專輯
AH股新聞

24/03/2025 08:39

《神州民企》君實生物（１８７７）商品拓益聯合治療肝細胞癌獲批

　　《經濟通通訊社２４日專訊》君實生物（０１８７７）（滬：６８８１８０）公布，收到國
家藥品監督管理局核准簽發的《藥品註冊證書》，特瑞普利單抗，商品名拓益，聯合貝伐珠單抗
用於不可切除或轉移性肝細胞癌患者的一線治療的新適應症上市申請獲得批准。
　
　　該集團指，有關批准是特瑞普利單抗在中國獲批的第１１項適應症。（ｗｈ）

etnet榮膺「第九屆傳媒轉型大獎」四大獎項► 查看詳情

返回AH股新聞

產品服務
專業版
HV2
精裝版
SV2
串流版
IQ 登入
強化版
TQ
強化版
MQ

etnet榮膺「第九屆傳媒轉型大獎」四大獎項

【限時優惠$68/月】申請etnet強化版MQ手機串流報價服務 捕捉板塊輪動，提高獲利勝算

etnet榮獲HKEX Awards 2023 「最佳證券數據供應商」大獎

高息定存 | 一周高息合集，銀行推短存優惠，滙豐一周達10厘...

23/03/2025 10:55

貨幣攻略

長和 | FOCUS | 美國挾迫港資，亡羊補牢未遲

21/03/2025 11:12

大國博弈

說說心理話

Watch Trends 2024

北上食買玩

Art Month 2024

理財秘笈

流感高峰期

山今養生智慧

輕鬆護老

etnet.com.hk
news 新聞
stocks 股票
futures 期貨期權
warrants 權證
ETF 交易所買賣基金
ashares A股
forex 外匯黃金
bitcoin 加密貨幣
funds 基金
ETF 交易所買賣基金
attraction 香港好去處