25/03/2025 09:26

《Ａ股異動》山東墨龍Ａ跌停，現報３﹒３７元人幣

　　《經濟通通訊社２５日專訊》山東墨龍Ａ股（深：００２４９０）現跌停，報３﹒３７元（
人民幣．下同），跌５﹒１％，最高價３﹒３７元；成交６４﹒８７萬股，成交金額
２１８﹒６１萬元；換手率０﹒１％。（ｅｄ）

