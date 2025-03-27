  • 會員
AH股新聞

27/03/2025 08:30

《國企紅籌》龍源電力（９１６）完成發行中期票據，籌１２億人幣

　　《經濟通通訊社２７日專訊》龍源電力（００９１６）（深：００１２８９）公布，已於３
月２５日完成公司中期票據發行，總額１２億元人民幣，期限為２年，票面利率為１﹒９０％；
利息自昨日（２６日）起開始計算。中期票據所募集資金擬用於補充營運資金及償還公司及子公
司有息債務。（ｅｙ）

