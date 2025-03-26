  • 會員
AH股新聞

26/03/2025 09:20

《駐京專電》潘功勝晤國際貨幣基金組織克拉克，就中國經濟等交流

　　《經濟通通訊社駐京記者黃燕明２６日北京專電》人民銀行行長潘功勝會見來訪的國際貨幣
基金組織副總裁克拉克，雙方就中國和全球經濟形勢、中國與國際貨幣基金組織合作等議題交換
了意見。中國人民銀行副行長宣昌能參加會見。

