  • 會員
  • 產品服務 / 串流版
  • 設定
etnet專輯
山今養生智慧
etnet專輯
AH股新聞

26/03/2025 13:41

《Ａ股行情》滬綜指午後跌０﹒０２％，深成指微升０﹒０２％

　　《經濟通通訊社２６日專訊》Ａ股市場午後走勢分化，滬綜指升轉跌０﹒０２％，報
３３６９﹒１９點，滬深３００指數軟０﹒２８％，深成指則升０﹒０２％，創業板跌０﹒１％
。上海Ｂ股升０﹒８９％，深圳Ｂ股升０﹒２３％。通用機械、養殖股走強。（ｒｙ）

送禮活動浪接浪！想緊貼著數活動消息？即Like etnet Facebook專頁！► 立即讚好

返回AH股新聞

產品服務
專業版
HV2
精裝版
SV2
串流版
IQ 登入
強化版
TQ
強化版
MQ

etnet榮膺「第九屆傳媒轉型大獎」四大獎項

【限時優惠$68/月】申請etnet強化版MQ手機串流報價服務 捕捉板塊輪動，提高獲利勝算

etnet榮獲HKEX Awards 2023 「最佳證券數據供應商」大獎

新加坡的家事、國事與天下事

26/03/2025 12:34

大國博弈

高息定存 | 一周高息合集，銀行推短存優惠，滙豐一周達10厘...

23/03/2025 10:55

貨幣攻略

說說心理話

Watch Trends 2024

北上食買玩

Art Month 2024

理財秘笈

流感高峰期

山今養生智慧

輕鬆護老

etnet.com.hk
news 新聞
stocks 股票
futures 期貨期權
warrants 權證
ETF 交易所買賣基金
ashares A股
forex 外匯黃金
bitcoin 加密貨幣
funds 基金
ETF 交易所買賣基金
attraction 香港好去處