  • 會員
  • 產品服務 / 串流版
  • 設定
etnet專輯
流感高峰期
etnet專輯
AH股新聞

28/03/2025 13:30

《中國要聞》李國強出任中糧集團黨組書記、董事長

　　《經濟通通訊社２８日專訊》中糧集團官網「管理團隊」欄目今日更新顯示：李國強已任中
糧集團有限公司黨組書記、董事長。李國強此前擔任吉林省政府副省長、黨組成員，更早前曾擔
任吉林省糧食和物資儲備局局長等職。
　
　　中糧集團原黨組書記、董事長呂軍在今年２月調任大唐集團董事長兼黨組書記。（ｃｔ）

etnet榮膺「第九屆傳媒轉型大獎」四大獎項► 查看詳情

返回AH股新聞

產品服務
專業版
HV2
精裝版
SV2
串流版
IQ 登入
強化版
TQ
強化版
MQ

etnet榮膺「第九屆傳媒轉型大獎」四大獎項

【限時優惠$68/月】申請etnet強化版MQ手機串流報價服務 捕捉板塊輪動，提高獲利勝算

【讚好有禮】送你有溫度的禮物！賞：銀杏館百合金桔菊花羅漢果清潤茶！

3大經濟戰線齊開打，幫不了美國

28/03/2025 08:00

大國博弈

高息定存 | 建行亞洲3個月特惠年利率5.68厘，大新低門檻...

25/03/2025 19:07

貨幣攻略

說說心理話

Watch Trends 2024

北上食買玩

Art Month 2024

理財秘笈

流感高峰期

山今養生智慧

輕鬆護老

etnet.com.hk
news 新聞
stocks 股票
futures 期貨期權
warrants 權證
ETF 交易所買賣基金
ashares A股
forex 外匯黃金
bitcoin 加密貨幣
funds 基金
ETF 交易所買賣基金
attraction 香港好去處