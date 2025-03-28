  • 會員
AH股新聞

28/03/2025 15:20

《中國要聞》王毅３月３１日至４月２日對俄羅斯進行正式訪問

　　《經濟通通訊社２８日專訊》中國外交部發言人宣布，應俄羅斯外長拉夫羅夫邀請，中共中
央政治局委員、外交部長王毅將於３月３１日至４月２日對俄羅斯進行正式訪問。（ｃｔ）

