31/03/2025 13:42

《Ａ股行情》滬綜指午後跌０﹒７６％，深成指創業板均跌逾１％

　　《經濟通通訊社３１日專訊》Ａ股市場午後繼續走弱，滬綜指軟０﹒７６％，報
３３２５﹒８４點，滬深３００指數跌０﹒９％，深成指跌１﹒３６％，創業板指挫１﹒６３％
。上海Ｂ股走低０﹒４％，深圳Ｂ股跌０﹒７９％。機器人及海洋經濟概念跌幅靠前。（ｒｙ）

