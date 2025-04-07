  • 會員
07/04/2025 15:08

《Ｂ股行情》上證Ｂ股指數收跌７﹒７％，深證Ｂ收跌７﹒４％

　　《經濟通通訊社７日專訊》上證Ｂ股指數收跌７﹒７％，報２４６﹒９５點。深證Ｂ股指數
收跌７﹒４％，報１１２６﹒４２點。

