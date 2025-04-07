  • 會員
  • 產品服務 / 串流版
  • 設定
etnet專輯
關稅戰
etnet專輯
AH股新聞

07/04/2025 17:26

《神州期貨》上期所：近期國際形勢複雜多變，要做好風險防範工作

　　《經濟通通訊社７日專訊》上海期貨交易所今日發布《關於做好市場風險控制工作的通知》
，指近期國際形勢複雜多變，市場波動較大，請各有關單位做好風險防範工作，理性投資，共同
維護市場平穩運行。（ｓｌ）

【你點睇？】中國對美關稅措施實施反制，同樣加徵34%關稅，據報亦不會批准TikTok分拆出售。你是否支持？► 立即投票

返回AH股新聞

產品服務
專業版
HV2
精裝版
SV2
串流版
IQ 登入
強化版
TQ
強化版
MQ

etnet榮膺「第九屆傳媒轉型大獎」四大獎項

【限時優惠$68/月】申請etnet強化版MQ手機串流報價服務 捕捉板塊輪動，提高獲利勝算

請追蹤etnet最新小紅書賬戶@通仔GoGoGo 接收最update情報！

關稅推倒全球化，弱國反思經濟大屠殺

09/04/2025 19:09

大國博弈

特朗普關稅、美元緊箍咒和比特幣的穩定脈搏

09/04/2025 17:58

關稅戰

高息定存 | 一周高息合集，關稅戰下市況波動，邊間銀行仍有5...

06/04/2025 10:57

貨幣攻略

說說心理話

Watch Trends 2024

北上食買玩

Art Month 2024

理財秘笈

流感高峰期

山今養生智慧

輕鬆護老

etnet.com.hk
news 新聞
stocks 股票
futures 期貨期權
warrants 權證
ETF 交易所買賣基金
ashares A股
forex 外匯黃金
bitcoin 加密貨幣
funds 基金
ETF 交易所買賣基金
attraction 香港好去處