AH股新聞

09/04/2025 09:30

《Ｂ股行情》上證Ｂ股指數低開０﹒９％，深證Ｂ低開０﹒６％

　　《經濟通通訊社９日專訊》上證Ｂ股指數低開０﹒９％，報２４７﹒４點。深證Ｂ股指數低
開０﹒６％，報１１３６﹒８６點。

