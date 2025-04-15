  • 會員
15/04/2025 14:01

【聚焦人幣】財政部下周三在港發行１２５億元人民幣國債

　　《經濟通通訊社１５日專訊》中國財政部公布，根據有關工作安排，財政部將於４月２３日
（下周三）在香港特別行政區發行２０２５年第二期人民幣國債，發行規模為１２５億元人民幣
，具體發行安排將在香港金融管理局債務工具中央結算系統（ＣＭＵ）公布。（ｓｌ）　

