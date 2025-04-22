  • 會員
22/04/2025 08:45

建設銀行（０９３９）首席信息官金磐石辭任，與董事會無不同意見

　　《經濟通通訊社２２日專訊》建設銀行（００９３９）（滬：６０１９３９）公布，董事會
昨天收到金磐石辭呈。金磐石提請辭去首席信息官職務。金磐石的辭任自昨日起生效。
　
　　該集團指，金磐石因年齡原因而辭任，他確認與董事會無不同意見，沒有其他事項需要通知
股東。（ｗｈ）

