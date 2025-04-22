  • 會員
AH股新聞

22/04/2025 13:40

《Ａ股行情》滬綜指午後升０﹒４６％，深成指創業板仍軟

　　《經濟通通訊社２２日專訊》Ａ股市場午後漲跌不一，滬綜指升０﹒４６％，報
３３０６﹒６７點，滬深３００指數升０﹒２２％，深成指軟０﹒０９％，創業板指則跌
０﹒４９％。上海Ｂ股走低０﹒３１％，深圳Ｂ股跌０﹒０９％。多元金融股持續走高，海洋經
濟、傳媒娛樂領跌。（ｒｙ）

