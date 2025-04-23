  • 會員
AH股新聞

23/04/2025 11:19

《汽車新勢力》蔚來：全球首顆量產５納米智駕芯片正式量產上車

　　《經濟通通訊社２３日專訊》蔚來（０９８６６）宣布，全球首顆量產５納米智駕芯片神璣
ＮＸ９０３１隨著蔚來ＥＴ９開啟交付正式量產上車。
　
　　據介紹，神璣ＮＸ９０３１擁有與滿血版英偉達Ｔｈｏｒ－Ｘ同等算力水平，它的推出標誌
著蔚來在自動駕駛技術領域邁出了重要一步。（ｃｔ）

