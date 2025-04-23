  • 會員
23/04/2025 09:28

【人行操作】人行１０８０億逆回購利率持平，淨投放３５億

　　《經濟通通訊社２３日專訊》人民銀行公布，今日進行１０８０億元（人民幣．下同）７天
期逆回購，中標利率持平１﹒５％。
　
　　公開市場今日有１０４５億元逆回購到期，即今日淨投放３５億元。（ｊｑ）

