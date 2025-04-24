  • 會員
24/04/2025 11:12

《行業數據》３月內地民航旅客運輸５９４５萬人，同比增３﹒５％

　　《經濟通通訊社２４日專訊》交通運輸部官網發布中國民航２０２５年３月份主要生產指標
統計，３月運輸總周轉量１２８﹒８億噸公里，同比增長１０﹒３％；旅客運輸量５９４４﹒６
萬人，同比增長３﹒５％；貨郵運輸量８１﹒７萬噸，同比增長１５﹒３％。（ｊｑ）

