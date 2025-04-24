  • 會員
AH股新聞

24/04/2025 11:04

《華為動向》華為擬再發４０億人民幣超短期融資券

　　《經濟通通訊社２４日專訊》據《彭博》報道，華為旗下企業華為投資控股將發行４０億元
人民幣、期限２４６天的境內超短期融資券，發行利率１﹒５７％。不計是次債券，華為在早前
約一個月已發行４期超短融，合計融資１６０億元人民幣。（ｃｔ）

