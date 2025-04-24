  • 會員
關稅戰
AH股新聞

24/04/2025 13:41

《Ａ股行情》滬綜指午後跌轉升０﹒１％，深成指創業板仍跌

　　《經濟通通訊社２４日專訊》Ａ股市場三大指數走勢分化，滬綜指跌轉升０﹒１％，報
３２９９﹒８２點，深成指軟０﹒４６％，創業板指跌０﹒４７％。滬深３００指數升
０﹒０４％，上海Ｂ股跌０﹒０２％，深圳Ｂ股跌０﹒５７％。（ｒｙ）

