24/04/2025 08:33

復星醫藥（０２１９６）高級副總裁李東久辭任，昨起生效

　　《經濟通通訊社２４日專訊》復星醫藥（０２１９６）（滬：６００１９６）公布，近日董
事會收到李東久的書面辭職函。因到齡退休，李東久向董事會申請辭去高級副總裁職務。
　
　　該集團指，李東久先生自昨日起不再擔任該公司高級副總裁職務。（ｗｈ）

