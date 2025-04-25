  • 會員
25/04/2025 09:30

《駐京專電》潘功勝晤日本銀行植田和男，就金融合作等交換意見

　　《經濟通通訊社駐京記者黃燕明２５日北京專電》中國人民銀行行長潘功勝２３日在出席國
際貨幣基金組織╱世界銀行春會期間，會見了日本銀行行長植田和男，雙方就當前宏觀經濟金融
形勢以及金融合作等議題交換了意見。人民銀行副行長宣昌能參加會見。

