25/04/2025 13:36

《Ａ股行情》滬綜指午後升幅收窄至０﹒０８％，醫藥股齊跌

　　《經濟通通訊社２５日專訊》Ａ股市場午後升幅漸窄，滬綜指升０﹒０８％％，報
３２９９﹒９點，滬深３００指數升０﹒２３％，深成指升０﹒７％，創業板指升０﹒８８％。
上海Ｂ股升０﹒３７％，深圳Ｂ股跌０﹒０７％。醫藥股集體下跌，旅遊股繼續領先。（ｒｙ）

