AH股新聞

28/04/2025 08:53

華潤醫藥（３３２０）附屬江中藥業今年首季淨利潤升６％至３億

　　《經濟通通訊社２８日專訊》華潤醫藥（０３３２０）公布，附屬公司江中藥業
（滬：６００７５０）截至今年３月底止首季業績，營業總收入１１﹒８４億元（人民幣．下同
），按年跌７％；淨利潤３﹒０７億元，按年升６﹒１％。（ｅｈ）
　
　
＊有關業績的詳情，請參閱該公司之正式通告

返回AH股新聞

