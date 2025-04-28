  • 會員
28/04/2025 13:53

《Ａ股行情》滬綜指午後跌０﹒０６％，房地產續領跌大市

　　《經濟通通訊社２８日專訊》滬綜指午後跌０﹒０６％，報３２９３﹒０１點，滬深３００
指數跌０﹒０３％，深成指跌０﹒５２％，創業板指跌０﹒６％。上海Ｂ股挫１﹒５８％，深圳
Ｂ股軟０﹒０９％。房地產續領跌大市，鋼鐵股逆市漲。（ｒｙ）

