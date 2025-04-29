  • 會員
29/04/2025 18:15

青島港（０６１９８）首季完成貨物總吞吐量升３％

　　《經濟通通訊社２９日專訊》青島港（０６１９８）（滬：６０１２９８）公布，今年首季
合計完成貨物總吞吐量約１﹒８億噸，按年增長２﹒９％；完成集裝箱吞吐量８２２萬標準箱，
按年增長７﹒２％。（ｒｈ）

