  • 會員
  • 產品服務 / 串流版
  • 設定
etnet專輯
流感高峰期
etnet專輯
AH股新聞

06/05/2025 13:35

零跑汽車：五一假期５天全系訂單超１８０００台

　　《經濟通通訊社６日專訊》零跑汽車（０９８６３）在微博公布，５月１日－５月５日，全
系訂單超１８０００台，其中５月５日全系單日訂單超３７００台創新高，Ｃ１１單品單日達
１０９９台。（ｃｔ）

【香港好去處】2025去邊最好玩？etnet為你提供全港最齊盛事活動，所有資訊盡在掌握！► 即睇

返回AH股新聞

產品服務
專業版
HV2
精裝版
SV2
串流版
IQ 登入
強化版
TQ
強化版
MQ

etnet榮膺「第九屆傳媒轉型大獎」四大獎項

【限時優惠$68/月】申請etnet強化版MQ手機串流報價服務 捕捉板塊輪動，提高獲利勝算

請追蹤etnet最新小紅書賬戶@通仔GoGoGo 接收最update情報！

港股 | 蕭猷華：中美貿易戰有望進一步降溫

04/05/2025 15:03

關稅戰

高息定存 | 一周高息合集，集友銀行增低門檻1個月定存，信銀...

04/05/2025 10:55

貨幣攻略

中國奮進、美國自殘，強弱逆轉

02/05/2025 08:17

大國博弈

說說心理話

Watch Trends 2025

北上食買玩

Wonder in Art

理財秘笈

流感高峰期

山今養生智慧

輕鬆護老

etnet.com.hk
news 新聞
stocks 股票
futures 期貨期權
warrants 權證
ETF 交易所買賣基金
ashares A股
forex 外匯黃金
bitcoin 加密貨幣
funds 基金
ETF 交易所買賣基金
attraction 香港好去處