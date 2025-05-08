  • 會員
08/05/2025 09:27

《Ｂ股行情》上證Ｂ股指數低開０﹒１％，深證Ｂ低開０﹒１％

　　《經濟通通訊社８日專訊》上證Ｂ股指數低開不足０﹒１％，報２５９﹒９４點。深證Ｂ股
指數低開不足０﹒１％，報１１８３﹒３２點。

