AH股新聞

08/05/2025 08:24

長飛光纖光纜（６８６９）獲交行承諾貸款不逾２﹒９億人幣供回購

　　《經濟通通訊社８日專訊》長飛光纖光纜（０６８６９）（滬：６０１８６９）公布，近日
取得交通銀行湖北省分行營業部出具的股票回購增持貸款承諾函，承諾貸款額度不超過２﹒８８
億元人民幣，貸款用途為僅限於回購公司股票。
　
　　該集團指，貸款期限為３年，具體貸款事項以雙方簽訂合同為準。（ｗｈ）

