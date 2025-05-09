  • 會員
AH股新聞

09/05/2025 08:35

山東墨龍（００５６８）Ａ股股價異常波動，控股股東無買賣股份

　　《經濟通通訊社９日專訊》山東墨龍（００５６８）（深：００２４９０）公布，Ａ股連續
三日收盤價漲幅偏離值累計超過２０％，屬股價異常波動。
　
　　該集團指，經核實，前期披露未有需要更正及補充，控股股東及控制人在股價異常波動期間
無買賣該集團股份及不存在籌劃重大事項。（ｗｈ）

