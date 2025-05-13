  • 會員
13/05/2025 09:28

《Ｂ股行情》上證Ｂ股指數高開０﹒１％，深證Ｂ高開０﹒３％

　　《經濟通通訊社１３日專訊》上證Ｂ股指數高開０﹒１％，報２６２﹒３３點。深證Ｂ股指
數高開０﹒３％，報１１９３﹒８８點。

