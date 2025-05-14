  • 會員
14/05/2025 09:29

《Ｂ股行情》上證Ｂ股指數平開，深證Ｂ低開０﹒１％

　　《經濟通通訊社１４日專訊》上證Ｂ股指數低開不足０﹒１％，報２６０﹒７５點。深證Ｂ
股指數低開不足０﹒１％，報１１９１﹒４４點。

