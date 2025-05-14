  • 會員
  • 產品服務 / 串流版
  • 設定
etnet專輯
流感高峰期
etnet專輯
AH股新聞

14/05/2025 08:33

華泰證券（０６８８６）發科創次級債券籌７億人幣，超購２﹒７倍

　　《經濟通通訊社１４日專訊》華泰證券（０６８８６）（滬：６０１６８８）公布，
２０２５年面向專業投資者公開發行科技創新次級債券（第一期）發行７億元人民幣，為規劃上
限。
　
　　該集團指，債券票面息率１﹒７１％，超額認購約２﹒７１倍，債券承銷機構招商證券關聯
方認購１億元人民幣。（ｗｈ）

etnet榮獲HKEX Awards 2024 「最佳證券數據供應商」大獎► 查看詳情

返回AH股新聞

產品服務
專業版
HV2
精裝版
SV2
串流版
IQ 登入
強化版
TQ
強化版
MQ

【etnet獨家優惠】親手炮製母親節＆端午節海鮮盛宴！使用優惠碼享95折優惠！

etnet榮膺「第九屆傳媒轉型大獎」四大獎項

【限時優惠$68/月】申請etnet強化版MQ手機串流報價服務 捕捉板塊輪動，提高獲利勝算

關稅戰 | 中巴發布聯合聲明：貿易戰沒贏家，致力維護多邊主義

14/05/2025 09:30

關稅戰

中美關稅談判被忽視的看點

13/05/2025 15:06

大國博弈

高息定存 | 多間銀行下調港元定存年息，滙豐3個月2.8厘

12/05/2025 17:12

貨幣攻略

說說心理話

Watch Trends 2025

北上食買玩

Wonder in Art

理財秘笈

流感高峰期

山今養生智慧

輕鬆護老

etnet.com.hk
news 新聞
stocks 股票
futures 期貨期權
warrants 權證
ETF 交易所買賣基金
ashares A股
forex 外匯黃金
bitcoin 加密貨幣
funds 基金
ETF 交易所買賣基金
attraction 香港好去處