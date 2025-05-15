  • 會員
15/05/2025 09:27

《Ｂ股行情》上證Ｂ股指數低開０﹒１％，深證Ｂ平開

　　《經濟通通訊社１５日專訊》上證Ｂ股指數低開０﹒１％，報２６１﹒４點。深證Ｂ股指數
高開不足０﹒１％，報１１９８﹒１５點。

