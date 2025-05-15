  • 會員
  • 產品服務 / 串流版
  • 設定
etnet專輯
Watch Tren...
etnet專輯
AH股新聞

15/05/2025 11:15

【ＡＩ】百度山東設立ＡＩ公司，註冊資本２億人民幣

　　《經濟通通訊社１５日專訊》天眼查Ａｐｐ顯示，百度（山東）科技有限公司近日成立，法
定代表人為黃龍，註冊資本２億元人民幣，經營範圍包括人工智能應用軟件開發、人工智能行業
應用系統集成服務、人工智能硬件銷售等。股東信息顯示，該公司由北京百度網訊科技有限公司
全資持股。（ｓｌ）

【香港好去處】2025去邊最好玩？etnet為你提供全港最齊盛事活動，所有資訊盡在掌握！► 即睇

返回AH股新聞

產品服務
專業版
HV2
精裝版
SV2
串流版
IQ 登入
強化版
TQ
強化版
MQ

【etnet獨家優惠】親手炮製母親節＆端午節海鮮盛宴！使用優惠碼享95折優惠！

etnet榮膺「第九屆傳媒轉型大獎」四大獎項

【限時優惠$68/月】申請etnet強化版MQ手機串流報價服務 捕捉板塊輪動，提高獲利勝算

DeepSeek論中美關稅談

15/05/2025 08:10

關稅戰

在奈伊蓋棺之際，看中美「巧」實力變化（一）

14/05/2025 14:23

大國博弈

高息定存 | 中銀恒生齊減定存息，3個月及6個月存期失守3厘

13/05/2025 16:57

貨幣攻略

說說心理話

Watch Trends 2025

北上食買玩

Wonder in Art

理財秘笈

流感高峰期

山今養生智慧

輕鬆護老

etnet.com.hk
news 新聞
stocks 股票
futures 期貨期權
warrants 權證
ETF 交易所買賣基金
ashares A股
forex 外匯黃金
bitcoin 加密貨幣
funds 基金
ETF 交易所買賣基金
attraction 香港好去處