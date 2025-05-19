  • 會員
AH股新聞

19/05/2025 16:49

白雲山附屬廣州醫藥明起於內地新三板正式掛牌

　　《經濟通通訊社１９日專訊》白雲山（００８７４）（滬：６００３３２）公布，明天
（２０日）開始，其附屬廣州醫藥股份在全國中小企業股份轉讓系統（新三板）掛牌並公開轉讓
。（ｂｎ）

